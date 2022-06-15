'No evidence' inflation has peaked as recession fears loom, Maria Bartiromo warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo warned there is "no evidence" inflation has peaked as consumers battle sky-high prices amid looming fears of an economic recession. Bartiromo joined "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday to discuss how COVID-19 relief money will likely impact already-rampant inflation.

MARIA BARTIROMO: So the question becomes how bad will things get? You've got some lawmakers expecting that we're going to see blackouts this summer. We will see power outages because of too much pressure on the electrical grid. That's one issue that we're waiting to watch. The other issue is inflation. Have we peaked? I see no evidence of inflation having peaked, and one issue is around the COVID-19 relief package, which was signed into law by President Biden back in March 2021. At that time, inflation was at 1.4%. We're at 8.6%. Why should inflation get worse from here? Because much of that money in the COVID relief package has not even gone out yet.

