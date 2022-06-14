Biden lashes out at critics and deflects blame for soaring inflation, Twitter responds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a Tuesday address to the AFL-CIO, America’s largest federation of labor unions, a defiant and combative President Biden pushed back on the claims that his administration had some share of the blame in contributing to the country’s economic woes, including 40-year-high inflation.

At different points, Biden asserted that the economic problems facing Americans came from outside forces and that his administration has achieved great success with the economy despite them. In one instance, Biden blamed the invasion of Ukraine by Russian president Vladimir Putin as being the only thing affecting record-high gas prices.

He said, "I’ve done everything in my power to blunt Putin’s gas price hike. Just since he invaded Ukraine, it’s gone up $1.74 a gallon, because of nothing else but that."

In another instance, Biden slammed criticism that inflation is high because of reckless government spending. "I don’t want to hear anymore of these lies about reckless spending! We’re changing people’s lives!" he yelled into the mic.

Elsewhere in the speech, the president also insisted that his administration "created the greatest jobs recovery in history."

Though conservative critics on Twitter weren’t convinced by Biden’s claims, and many slammed him for his indignant tone.

"Pro Tip: Don’t get angry during a speech, unless it’s justified," tweeted District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg.

Townhall.com political editor Guy Benson tweeted, "Dems 2022: STFU and be thankful, you ignorant ingrates."

American Greatness senior fellow Ned Ryun amended Biden’s claims of "changing people’s lives," tweeting, "Changing peoples’ lives for the worse."

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra blasted the same claim, tweeting, "True, Biden is ‘changing people's lives.’ People can't afford s--t anymore."

Human Events contributor Chris Barron asked, "Are we supposed to pretend this is normal?"

"Oh you changed our lives alright pal," tweeted Republican strategist Matt Wolking.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, remarked, "The looming #BidenRecession will do that."

Dilbert comics creator and Twitter conservative Scott Adams remarked that Biden’s statements were "Not good."

"Yeah, changing people’s lives for the worse. Biden’s inflation will cost American families an extra $5,000 this year," tweeted Representative Steve Scalise, R-La..

Representative Buddy Carter, R-Ga., slammed Biden’s gas claims, tweeting, "Gas prices the week Biden took office: $2.37. The week Russia invaded Ukraine: $3.60 Who is responsible for THAT price jump, @POTUS?"

"I’ll take ‘The American people aren’t buying this talking point’ for $5,000," tweeted Representative Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., in response to the Putin’s gas price hike claim.

The Daily Caller Twitter account skewered President Biden’s boast about facilitating the "greatest job recovery in America," tweeting, "Inflation is soaring, gas prices are higher than ever, and the stock market is bottoming out. Doesn't sound like the greatest recovery ever."