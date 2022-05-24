New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones tweets the North didn't fight to end slavery in Civil War

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones claimed on Sunday that the North did not actually fight to end slavery during the Civil War.

On Saturday night, Hannah-Jones tweeted out a quote from her controversial 1619 Project that argued that Black people "posed a danger" to the United States' perspective of itself and therefore led to the inhumanity brought by White America.

"Black people posed a danger to the country’s idea of itself; they held up a mirror into which the nation preferred not to peer. So the inhumanity visited on Black people by every generation of white America justified the inhumanity of the past and the inequality of the present," Hannah-Jones tweeted.

Critics responded to her tweet with one noting that the U.S. fought its deadliest war over slavery.

Hannah-Jones responded by writing that the North did not, in fact, take part in the Civil War to end slavery.

"1) The North did not fight the Civil War to end slavery. 2) Love how you erase Haiti. 3) Every other country ended slavery without needing to fight a war and we were third to last in our hemisphere to abolish slavery. Next," Hannah-Jones tweeted.

Hannah-Jones continued to double down on her claim the North didn't fight to end slavery into Sunday morning.

"How silly. The South fought to preserve slavery, the North fought to preserve the Union. Basic history," Hannah-Jones wrote.

She has made similar comments misconstruing Civil War history such as her tweet in January when she falsely claimed the Civil War began in 1865. She was later forced to explain that her tweet was "poorly worded."

Despite winning a Pulitzer Prize in 2021, Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Project has been heavily scrutinized by historians despite winning a Pulitzer Prize in 2021. Since she became a star with the liberal media, the New York Times' journalist has made several misleading and outrageous statements, which she has occasionally been forced to explain or delete.