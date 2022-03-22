Nikole Hannah-Jones goes off on tipping as a 'legacy of slavery,' deletes tweet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times Magazine reporter and 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones declared Monday in a since-deleted tweet that "tipping is a legacy of slavery" and "almost nowhere else" in the world utilizes the practice.

"Tipping is a legacy of slavery and if it's not optional then it shouldn't be a tip but simply included in the bill. Have you ever stopped to think why we tip, like why tipping is a practice in the US and almost nowhere else?" the left-wing writer tweeted in response to former MSNBC host Touré Neblett criticizing the practice of tipping.

"America is a slaveocracy, part 1619," Neblett declared in response to Hannah-Jones' claim, a reference to the 1619 Project.

Despite deleting her original tweet, Hannah-Jones continued arguing slavery had a hand in the development of tipping in responses to other Twitter users.

Historian Phil Magness took a screenshot of the original tweet and posted, "Wait, what?" seemingly confused over Hannah-Jones' claim about slavery and tipping.

He argued tipping is widespread throughout the world and began long before slavery in the U.S., following up with a chart from Good Housekeeping that served as a guide for travelers on tipping practices around the world, including at restaurants and in taxis. The chart included countries from every continent.

Magness went on to cite the appearance of tipping in a scene from Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," published in 1602, as well as a 1730s travel guide to Europe.

Hannah-Jones lashed out at Magness, accusing the author of "The 1619 Project: A Critique" of being obsessed with her. Despite previously blocking the historian on Twitter, she told Magness he couldn't "discredit" her, while linking to opinion and analysis articles from liberal outlets in an attempt to prove her claim that tipping originated with slavery.

"I know your obsession with my Twitter account is unrelenting because it’s the only time anyone pays attention to your tweets, but come on," she wrote.

"You can’t discredit me, you’re not converting anyone or revealing anything by going behind my block to stalk my Twitter for tweets you can post to invite scorn," she added. "This is about you hoping to bring attention you otherwise don’t get and fill some bitter hole you have. Sad. So sad."

Hannah-Jones is no stranger to controversy when it comes to historical facts. Earlier this year, she falsely claimed that the American Civil War began in 1865, the year it actually ended, and that Europe was "not a continent."