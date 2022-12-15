Nikole Hannah-Jones announces premiere of 1619 Project docuseries on Hulu: ‘SO proud of this work’

The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones announced Thursday that the adaptation of her work will soon be ready for streaming.

"Two years in the making, we can finally announce the Jan. 26 @hulu premier [sic] date for the #1619Project six-part docuseries," Hannah-Jones wrote on Twitter while tagging her fellow executive producers, including Oprah Winfrey, in the tweet. "I am SO proud of this work. Join us for this new American origin story."

Hannah-Jones, who goes by Ida Bae Wells on Twitter, hinted at the format of the series as well.

"The #1619hulu docuseries is based on six essays in the #1619Project: DEMOCRACY, RACE, MUSIC, FEAR, CAPITALISM and JUSTICE by @lesliemalex @DorothyERoberts @just_shelter @Wesley_Morris and myself," she wrote.

She also explained, "We travel all across the country, including my hometown of Waterloo, Iowa. And guess what, our showrunner, a brilliant woman whom I trust intrinsically, @Shoshana_Guy, has Waterloo roots as well."

The 1619 Project shifts the framing of the founding of the United States away from the Founding Fathers’ Declaration of Independence in 1776 and instead toward the arrival of the first slaves to Virginia in 1619.

The project has been criticized by many for inaccurately portraying history and essentially being Critical Race Theory propaganda.

One Twitter user took issue with the date 1619 itself, "This erases the first 54 years of slavery which occurred in what eventually became the USA. You should start with the Spaniards bringing slaves to Florida, in 1565, to build St Augustine."

Hannah-Jones replied, "It erases nothing. I started where I chose to start, with slavery in the British colonies that formed America. Why would I start the story of the United States and slavery in a Spanish colony?"

That Spanish colony, of course, later became part of the United States.

Hannah-Jones has a history of going off on people in her replies and responded to another critic as well.

The Twitter user said, "You didn’t read the debunking/criticism in The Atlantic and other places? Or was it all 'racist'?" with a crying laughing emoji.

"I'm not sure why you're here but there was no debunking and you clearly didn't read the project nor anything other than the headline of The Atlantic article," she replied. "If you're only here to lob insults at a work you don't agree with yet haven't read, please find something else to do."