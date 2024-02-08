Nikki Haley says 'Trump rigged' Nevada, claims it was 'such a scam'

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley declared that the U.S. will have a female president whether it’s her or Kamala Harris.

On "Fox News @ Night," Haley emphasized the choice will ultimately come down to her or the vice president since former President Trump cannot win the general election.

"This is about the fact that we are going to have a female President of the United States. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. I voted for Trump twice. I was proud to serve in his administration, but chaos follows him. We can’t be a country in disarray in a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it," Haley said.

She continued, "And he can’t win a general election. That’s a fact. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020. We lost in 2022. Look at what happened yesterday. He lost his case on immunity, and he’s got a year’s worth of court cases yet. The Republicans couldn’t get a border situation done. They couldn’t impeach Secretary Mayorkas. They couldn’t pass a pro-Israel bill. The RNC is imploding. All of that has Trump’s fingerprints on it. Everything he touches is chaos, and we continue to lose. How many more times do we have to lose before we realize that is the problem?"

She explained that past polls have put Trump behind President Biden in general election polls while she beats the president by a wide margin.

"Look at the messaging. Trump as the Republican incumbent didn’t get 43% of the vote in New Hampshire. That’s not small. You look at the general election polls. Trump is down in every one of those polls. Down 7, down 9. On his best day, it’s margin of error. We had a Marquette poll come out recently in Wisconsin, I defeat Biden by 15 points. Wall Street Journal, I defeat Biden by 17 points," Haley said.

Despite her recent loss in the Nevada primary, Haley insisted there is a path to victory through South Carolina, Michigan and Super Tuesday.

"You know we started with 14 candidates. I have outdone and defeated a dozen of them. I have one left. We had two percent in Iowa. We got to 20%. We got to 43% in New Hampshire. We moved 25 points in the last three weeks in New Hampshire. We are going to go as hard as we can and make sure that we touch every spot of South Carolina and touch every person. They know that I was a good governor. Now we are showing them that I can be a good president well," Haley said.

"So we’re going to work hard. We think that we’re going to have a good day, and we’re going to keep on going into Michigan. We’re going on to Super Tuesday. We’re not stopping," she summarized.

On Tuesday, Haley lost by a more than two-to-one margin to the "none of these candidates" option in Nevada's state-run GOP presidential primary. She insisted after these results that the whole thing was "rigged" for Trump.

"Nevada – it’s such a scam. They were supposed to have a primary. Trump rigged it so the GOP chairman – who’s been indicted – would go and create a caucus," Haley said.

