Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada

Nikki Haley writes off Nevada as 'penny slots' after loss: 'We didn't bother to play'

Haley lost the primary by a significant margin despite the fact her opponent Donald Trump did not appear on the ballot.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Nevada voters highlight border security, crime reform among top issues ahead of primary Video

Nevada voters highlight border security, crime reform among top issues ahead of primary

Nevada voters Mateo Portelli, Frank Friends and Lydia Dominguez discuss the difference between the state's primary and caucus and share why they have decided to vote for specific candidates.

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wrote off the Nevada primary as "penny slots," calling the state's vote "rigged for Trump" following a heavy defeat.

Haley failed to win the Nevada primary despite former President Donald Trump not appearing on the ballot.

"Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins. We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump," said Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas.

She added, "We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond."

TRUMP WORLD, DEMOCRATS UNITE IN TROLLING NIKKI HALEY AFTER LOSS TO 'LITERALLY NO ONE' IN NEVADA PRIMARY

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley hosts a rally in Conway as part of her swing in the Palmetto State leading up to the State's primary, in Conway, South Carolina. (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

With a majority of the votes counted, the results show Haley with around 30% of the vote despite being the only candidate left in the race that appeared on the primary ballot as Trump chose to participate in the state's caucus, which will be held Thursday. 

The winner of the primary: "None of these candidates" with around 63% of the vote.

DUELING REPUBLICAN CONTESTS: TRUMP TO ROMP IN NEVADA GOP CAUCUS AFTER HALEY LOSES PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

presidential primary day in Nevada

A voting sign outside of a polling station in Las Vegas as Nevada held its presidential primary for 2024. (Fox News - Monica Oroz )

Trump himself took a victory lap against his presidential primary opponent on Wednesday.

"A bad night for Nikki Haley," Trump said in a post on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social. "Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to ‘None of These Candidates.’"

He added, "Watch, she’ll soon claim Victory!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Donald Trump campaigns in Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump appears at a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Haley herself did not directly address the loss, but posted vague sentiments of resilience to social media.

"Even on our worst days, we are blessed to live in America," she wrote on X.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics