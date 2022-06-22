Nikki Haley on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden's lack of leadership is making people nervous

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s leadership is making people around the world "nervous," warning of the growing partnership between China and Russia to weaken the U.S. and its allies.

NIKKI HALEY: We don't have time for distraction. We've been distracted long enough. At the end of the day, we have a clear issue at hand. It's not the Ukraine-Russian war. It's the Chinese Russian partnership that was announced 20 days before. They've been very transparent. Their goal is to eliminate the West and to allow themselves to be the leaders of the world. And we have to start stepping up and being smart. This is not the time to be soft. This is not the time to wonder what America is going to look like when she grows up. This is the time for us to lead, and the world wants us to lead. And they're not getting that under Biden. And that's the part that makes people nervous, and that's the part that we have to change.

