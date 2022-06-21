Pompeo slams Biden on US veterans captured in Ukraine: 'This is why leadership matters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday the U.S. has "lost deterrence" due to the Biden administration's foreign policy blunders as two Americans captured by Russians may face the death penalty for supporting Ukraine.

MIKE POMPEO: Boy, this is heartbreaking. This is why leadership matters. You know, we find ourselves in this terrible place, the Ukrainians find themselves in this terrible place because the United States lost deterrence. It lost the capacity for the president and the secretary of state to talk with the Russian counterparts and make clear there would be real costs for doing things that Americans cared about and protecting American interests. And these death sentences on these two Americans, these two folks who served in the United States military, are just another example of the incapacity of this administration to do that. We, of course, have leverage. We, of course, have tools that we can use. Not convinced that this administration is prepared to use them in a serious way to restore the deterrence that would prevent them from even making these statements, let alone carrying out these murders.

