Nikki Haley calls on Biden to address 'massive threats' from Russia, China and Iran

President Biden faces increasing pressure to address foreign adversaries as he meets with world leaders during his first overseas trip since taking office. In an interview on ‘Fox & Friends,’ Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said Biden needs to push back on China, Russia and Iran, which she called ‘massive threats’ to the U.S.

NIKKI HALEY: What's important at the NATO meeting is, first of all, how do you hold China accountable? And the second thing should have been – well, three things – one, holding China accountable. Number two, making sure that you call Russia out and acknowledge Nord Stream too, which is stabbing Ukraine in the back and actually giving Russia a kiss by allowing Biden to go ahead and give that back to Germany. That was a terrible thing.

And then three, you got to talk about the Iran deal. That's going to be a huge topic. The G-7 has been very involved, and Biden's falling over himself to want to get back on the Iran deal. Those are three massive threats that we have to be talking about.

