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Friends

"Friends" actress slams modern sitcoms for being 'too afraid' to tell jokes that make people uncomfortable

Kudrow says the 'really good' jokes aren't tame and that comedy needs to catch audiences off guard with surprise

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Lisa Kudrow talks on-screen chemistry with Ray Romano in 'No Good Deed' Video

Lisa Kudrow talks on-screen chemistry with Ray Romano in 'No Good Deed'

Lisa Kudrow told Fox News Digital that her on-screen chemistry with Ray Romano "looked ok to me."

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"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow said in an interview in late March that sitcoms are "too afraid" of jokes that make people uncomfortable, and that she wasn't drawn to new sitcoms.

During an interview with actress Lily Tomlin for Interview Magazine, Kudrow was asked if sitcoms are evolving or dying.

"I wish they were evolving. ‘30 Rock’ and 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' were really funny and really well written. But I’m not drawn to new sitcoms that are multi-camera in front of an audience because I’m not buying it. I don’t know if that’s just because I’ve seen too many single-camera sitcoms — I think we need to get back to being able to tell jokes. I feel like we’ve been too afraid to make jokes that might make people uncomfortable," she said in the interview published on March 30.

Kudrow said the "really good" jokes weren't tame ones, and said they needed to catch audiences off guard.

Lisa Kudrow arriving at Netflix No Good Deed premiere in Los Angeles

US actress Lisa Kudrow arrives for the premiere of Netflix's "No Good Deed" at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on December 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (Robyn Beck/AFP)

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"But the really good ones, they’re not tame jokes. They’re jokes that are kind of, ‘I can’t believe you just said that.’ Comedy is about surprise. You need things you didn’t see coming," she said.

Kudrow was also asked if she ever watches herself in shows or movies.

"I can watch 'The Comeback,' no problem. Now I’m comfortable watching 'Friends' without punishing myself. I’m trying to have that be my nighttime show, so I have a laugh or two before I go to sleep. There are still episodes I’ve never seen," she responded.

Lisa Kudrow standing at the Human Rights Campaign's 2026 Los Angeles Dinner

Lisa Kudrow attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2026 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 28, 2026. (Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images)

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Kudrow said in 2024 that she couldn't watch herself on "Friends" because she couldn't bear it, but that it changed after her former co-star, Matthew Perry, died.

"Well, I used to not be able to watch it at all. I mean, I'd see it on and be, like, mildly interested, and then I'd see me and say, 'That's enough of that, I can't bear it,'" she said during a 2024 interview. "Listen, after Matthew died I could start watching the show again because it wasn't about me, it had to do with him for some reason."

"And, so I have started watching ‘Friends.’ Not started like season one, you know, but there are marathons on, and I have spent at times, since he died, all day long watching the show," she added. 

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Jennifer Aniston accepts the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award onstage at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment, presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

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"Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston said there was a whole generation of people who likely think the show is problematic during a 2023 interview.

She admitted that things have "evolved" since she began her career but lamented an added layer of "sensitivity" since her days on "Friends," which ran from 1994 until 2004.

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"There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive," Aniston said. "There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through — but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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