Nicole Brown Simpson's siblings look back on OJ Simpson verdict: 'I was just numb'

Nicole Brown Simpson's siblings, Denise, Dominique and Tanya recalled the infamous O.J. Simpson verdict during an interview on Wednesday, roughly a month after Simpson died of cancer.

"We were told by Judge [Lance] Ito, 'Nobody make a noise,'" Denise Brown said during an interview that aired on "Good Morning America." "And then I heard [Ron Goldman's sister] Kim scream, and I just thought, 'Oh my God.' But I was in such shock, I couldn't scream. I was just numb."

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995. Goldman and Brown Simpson were stabbed to death in 1994 outside of her Los Angeles home.

Denise also said she thought it would be a hung jury.

O.J. SIMPSON SUPPORTED BY BLACK COMMUNITY BECAUSE 'WHITE PEOPLE WERE KILLED,' FORMER BIDEN STAFFER HINTS

They also remembered what their mother told them after the verdict upon returning home to the two children of Brown and Simpson, Justin and Sydney.

"She said, 'Put a smile on your face when we walk in the door,'" Denise Brown recalled. "'Whatever was best for them,' is what she would always say."

Denise said she felt some "relief" after Simpson passed away in April. But, one of Nicole's other siblings, Dominique, said it was "complicated" because of their relationship with Sydney and Justin.

"It's very complicated. But I have a relationship with the kids that means everything to me, and I was... very, very sad for them," Dominique Brown said during the media interview.

OJ SIMPSON DEAD AT 76: TIMELINE OF KEY MOMENTS FROM FOOTBALL CAREER TO MURDER TRIAL

The siblings of Nicole also said they don't really discuss their father with Justin and Sydney, who now have families of their own.

"I don't know what kind of a relationship they had with him," Dominique said. "I'm there to love on them, and I'm there to love on their children."

The three sisters discussed a new documentary, "The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson," set to air in early June. They told Sawyer that the documentary contained a lot of fond memories of Nicole.

"It's the voice of Nicole that we wanted to hear. We want to have people hear it, we want to have people get to know her," Denise Brown said. "Because so many people said, 'We don't even know what she sounds like... who is Nicole?'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, I hope they get a true sense of who Nicole is in this documentary," Denise Brown said.

The group of siblings said during a trailer for the documentary that Nicole had been living in fear of O.J. Simpson before the murder.

"She always thought he was going to hurt her," one of the sisters said in the trailer. "She always knew it."