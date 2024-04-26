OJ Simpson’s cause of death revealed

O.J. Simpson’s cause of death was revealed as prostate cancer this week, his lawyer confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

The controversial former athlete and actor, who was acquitted of his wife’s death in 1995, died on April 10.

Simpson, who was 76 when he died, announced he had been diagnosed with the disease last year.

His longtime lawyer, Malcolm Lavergne, told Fox News Digital Simpson’s death certificate revealed he died of metastatic prostate cancer.

The former NFL running back was cremated in Las Vegas, where he had been living and there was a private gathering of friends and relatives. No public memorial was planned.

LaVergne said he visited Simpson just before Easter at the country club home, where Simpson leased southwest of the Las Vegas Strip, and described Simpson as "awake, alert and chilling" sitting on a couch, drinking a beer and "just catching up on the news."

On April 5, a doctor told LaVergne that Simpson was "transitioning," as the attorney described it, and days later Simpson only had strength to ask for water and to choose to watch a TV golf tournament instead of a tennis match.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," his family then announced on X on April 11. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."