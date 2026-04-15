Nick Shirley warns California bill could punish people trying to expose government fraud

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As California Attorney General Rob Bonta celebrates the dismantling of a $267 million hospice fraud scheme, critics are sounding alarms over proposed legislation they argue could punish people who are trying to expose fraud within their own communities.

"They're trying to make it so citizen journalists or just average Americans who are going about seeing what's happening inside their community — they're trying to scare them from talking about potential fraud taking place inside of these communities," independent journalist Nick Shirley said Tuesday on "The Will Cain Show."

VANCE ANTI-FRAUD TASK FORCE SUSPENDS 447 HOSPICES IN LOS ANGELES OVER MORE THAN $600M IN SUSPECTED FRAUD

"They're literally willing to impose a $10,000 fine or imprisonment if you go and seek to find out the truth about a location that could potentially be fraudulent inside your own neighborhood."

California State Assemblywoman Mia Bonta, D-Calif., the attorney general's wife, introduced AB 2624, which is titled "Privacy for Immigration Support Services Providers" or the "Stop Nick Shirley Act" by critics. It would expand existing safety and privacy laws for people working in immigration support services.

JOE ROGAN RIPS GAVIN NEWSOM FOR MOCKING NICK SHIRLEY OVER HIS 'BILLION DOLLAR' FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS

The proposal would establish a program to keep residential addresses confidential and would also impose steep penalties for doxxing these service providers.

Victims could seek damages of at least $4,000, while those who post personal information with the intent to threaten or incite violence could face criminal fines up to $10,000 and possible jail time.

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Shirley questioned the motivation behind the bill, contending that it was designed to shield fraudsters and hinder investigations rather than defend immigration workers.

He said the bill's supporters are "trying to protect these people who are committing this fraud. They're stealing millions upon millions of dollars, and it just makes you wonder who their donors are."