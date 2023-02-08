Newt Gingrich rips Biden's 'fantasy' State of the Union: 'On the verge of laughable'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called out President Biden's "totally dishonest" State of the Union, Wednesday, telling "America's Newsroom" the president appeared to be living on a different planet on China's spy threat, the economy and the border crisis.

NEWT GINGRICH: I think this was a fantasy State of the Union. You got to hear from a guy who resides in a White House, flies on Marine One to the airport to pick up Air Force One to go to Delaware, so he can bicycle every weekend. His world is fine. It's just the rest of us who are in pain. And I think what you saw last night was a speech that was totally disconnected from reality. His comments about China were on the verge of laughable. You know, 'we've met this challenge and we did what was necessary.' That's baloney. So totally dishonest. His comments about the border, totally dishonest, his attempt to attack the Republicans on Medicare and Social Security. Totally dishonest. It was a breathtaking speech.

I mean, he just literally stood there and lied to the American people again and again. And the problem he's got is, 72% of the American people say they're living paycheck to paycheck. So they hear this guy tell them how great it is and thinking, what, you know, what planet is he on? The American people watch the Chinese balloon go all the way across the country. As the Babylon Bee put it. The balloon got to finish his job before he shot it down. And they just look at that stuff and think, does this guy really believe any of this stuff he's saying?