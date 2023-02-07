Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden repeats misleading jobs claim in State of the Union address

Biden remarked he has created 'more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years'

Thomas Catenacci
By Thomas Catenacci | Fox News
close
Republicans boo Biden on Trump, national debt, and Medicare claims Video

Republicans boo Biden on Trump, national debt, and Medicare claims

Republicans attending President Biden's State of the Union address react with boos over claims former President Trump added 25% of the entire national debt and Republicans want to sunset Medicare and Social Security.

President Biden repeated a misleading claim during his State of the Union address Tuesday about the number of total jobs and manufacturing jobs that his administration has "created" since he took office two years ago.

"Two years ago, our economy was reeling," Biden remarked. "As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs, more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years."

"We’ve already created 800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs, the fastest growth in 40 years," he continued. "Where is it written that America can’t lead the world in manufacturing again?"

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE SPEECH 

President Joe Biden speaks during his State of the Union address Tuesday.

President Joe Biden speaks during his State of the Union address Tuesday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden later again added that he had "created 800,000 manufacturing jobs" even before the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, legislation the White House has said will create thousands more manufacturing jobs, was enacted last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the economy under Biden has actually added 2.7 million overall jobs. The other roughly 9 million jobs had been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic when the economy was forced to shut down.

And rather than 800,000 manufacturing jobs, the economy has really created just 214,000 manufacturing jobs since Biden took office, BLS data showed.

The speech marked the second State of the Union address that Biden has delivered since taking office in January 2021. It is the first such speech that he has given since Republicans won back majority control of the House.

Thomas Catenacci is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics