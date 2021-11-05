Newt Gingrich on Dems' massive spending bill: Many will be 'voting to retire'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "America's Newsroom" on Friday that any Democrat in a swing district who votes for President Biden's spending bill is "voting to retire," arguing the bill will hurt Democrats in 2022.

NEWT GINGRICH: Of course they don’t know what they’ll vote on. This is a dictatorship. It was a dictatorship in 2009 and a year later they lost 64 seats. We’re saying a replay of this. I say no Republican should vote for anything today in the Pelosi dictatorship. If any Republican does vote with Pelosi they should assume there will be a primary opponent campaigning against them. … This is an absurdity, it’s an insult to the country, and it’s an insult to the whole constitutional process.

...

To ram a bill through that hasn’t been scored, hasn’t been read, nobody has a clue what they are doing. It's the essence of a machine and Pelosi is the most powerful dictator to ever sit in the speaker’s chair. This isn’t the Congress, this isn’t the traditional House, this is a petty dictatorship run by somebody determined to get what she wants. The country voted consistently on Tuesday against this very kind of thing. I think any Democrat who is in a marginal district and that's probably 70 or 80 Democrats. If any of them vote for this, they are voting to retire.

