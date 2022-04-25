Newt Gingrich on 'Fox & Friends': Biden, Democrats can't message their way out of this

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newt Gingrich said Monday there is no messaging to show that the policies of the Democrats and the Biden administration are helping the American people. Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the Democrats are struggling ahead of the midterm elections due to inflation, rising gas prices and spikes in violent crime.

NEWT GINGRICH: You have a president who is at best cognitively challenged who's insisting on implementing a public health policy that virtually half of his own base is telling him is crazy. You have high inflation rate in food, as well as in gasoline and energy. You have a rising crime rate that showed even in places like San Francisco leading to the recall of their communist district attorney. You have a whole series of these things going on simultaneously. And as a result, I don't think there's any messaging. You know, how do you message to somebody who's standing there filling up their gas tank close to the other day, spent 92 dollars to fill up her car? There's no message that convinces her that's a good idea.

