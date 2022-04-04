Newt Gingrich: No administration in modern history more out of touch with reality than Biden's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich ripped the Biden administration for "being out of touch with reality" as Democrats trail behind the GOP before the midterms. The former House speaker pushed back on Hillary Clinton's claim that the party has a "messaging problem."

REPUBLICAN STATES SUE TO STOP BIDEN ADMIN’S LIFTING OF TITLE 42 BORDER POLICY

NEWT GINGRICH: Look, the Democrats have a huge problem. Almost every one of their policies is unpopular and the ones that aren’t unpopular, are failing. So, they don’t want to admit they've got to change policies because that will make the left unhappy. So they say it’s really a messaging problem that I can’t convince you that it’s great that the price of food is going up, the price of gasoline is going up. That the president looks weak and silly overseas, that the vice president may be the dumbest person ever elected to that office.

…

They continue to attack the oil and gas industry and they are shocked that the price of oil goes up. I think this administration may be more out of touch with reality than any administration in modern history.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: