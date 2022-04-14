Newt Gingrich: Biden can't break loose from the radical left, Democratic Party would 'erupt' if he did

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh in on grasp the "crazy" left have on President Biden. Gingrich told host Sean Hannity the Democrat Party would erupt into civil war if Biden broke from party lines.

NEWT GINGRICH: What you have is a combination of big government socialism and a kind of woke, really sort of secular religion, and the problem that Biden has is that he can't break loose from it. I mean, you know, I know, most people in the country know there are ways to solve these problems that make life better for Americans and that make America a stronger country. All of those solutions just drive the big government socialists on the left crazy, and so Biden sits there and does more of what doesn't work and then tries to blame Putin or somebody, the big corporations, I mean, there's always somebody else.

