Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Gavin Newsom

Newsom retreats after Shapiro puts him on the spot over chilling ICE terrorism claim

Shapiro says governor is forced to back down from his team’s extreme rhetoric as he positions for 2028

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Newsom retreats on anti-ICE messaging, disagrees with calls to abolish ICE Video

Newsom retreats on anti-ICE messaging, disagrees with calls to abolish ICE

'The Ben Shapiro Show' host Ben Shapiro discusses his conversation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on his press office's reaction to the ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is retreating from inflammatory remarks about federal immigration agents after his press office labeled an Immigration and Customs Enforcement-involved shooting "state-sponsored terrorism."

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said the shift was political rather than policy-driven, arguing Newsom is moderating his image as he eyes a 2028 presidential bid. Shapiro directly challenged the governor about the post during an appearance on Newsom’s podcast, "This Is Gavin Newsom."

"Your press office tweeted out that it was ‘state-sponsored terrorism.’ Which, I mean governor, I have to ask you about that. That sort of thing makes our politics worse," Shapiro said, referring to a post uploaded in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this month.

FEDERAL PROSECUTOR CALLS NEWSOM 'KING OF FRAUD' AS TRUMP LAUNCHES CALIFORNIA CORRUPTION PROBE

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a bill signing event related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on August 21, 2025 in Sacramento, California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a bill signing event related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps in Sacramento, California, on Aug. 21, 2025 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"And our ICE officers obviously are not terrorists. A tragic situation is not state-sponsored terrorism," added Shapiro.

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR WHO TOLD ICE TO 'GET THE F--- OUT' NOW CALLS FOR PEACE AFTER ANOTHER SHOOTING INCIDENT

"Yeah, I think that’s fair," Newsom replied, distancing himself from his press office’s language.

Newsom has been widely viewed as a potential Democratic presidential contender, though he has not announced a run. Shapiro said a key challenge for the governor will be appealing to both far-left activists and more moderate voters within his party.

"One of the circles that the governor has to square is that the Democratic base is very, very radical," Shapiro said Friday on "America’s Newsroom."

A split-screen image showing conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on the left and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the right.

Newsom retreated from his press office’s description of ICE as engaging in ‘state-sponsored terrorism’ after Shapiro challenged him on the issue during a podcast discussion. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images; Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

SCHUMER BACKS PLAN TO FLY DEMOCRATIC SENATORS, NYC COPS TO MINNEAPOLIS TO CONFRONT ICE

"He understands that if he wants to run successfully for president in 2028, then he’s going to need to moderate pretty significantly."

In the episode, Newsom rejected calls from Democrats to abolish ICE, saying he disagrees with the idea. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been rumored to consider a 2028 presidential run, has previously argued the agency should not exist.

"His press office sort of tweets out to his base, and then he ignores that or denounces his own press office if it means that he can sort of moderate positionally," Shapiro added.

He predicted Democrats will ultimately abandon calls to abolish ICE, comparing the push to the party’s earlier support for defunding the police.

Protesters and law enforcement clash outside an ICE facility as demonstrators attempt to block federal agents’ vehicles from leaving.

Protesters clash with law enforcement outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Minneapolis on Jan. 8. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think they already did this experiment with regards to abolishing the police, and it didn't work out particularly well for them," said Shapiro.

The Minneapolis shooting has reignited debate over federal immigration enforcement, with ICE’s actions facing intense scrutiny. Activists have cited Good’s death as justification for ongoing demonstrations and confrontations with law enforcement in Minneapolis.

Gavin Newsom walks back claim ICE is 'state-sponsored terrorism' Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue