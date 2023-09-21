Expand / Collapse search
New York state university to cut teaching, computer science majors due to low enrollment, budget woes

SUNY Potsdam President Suzanne Smith said in a campus address on Tuesday the school must 'realign' with 'market needs'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
One New York state university has proposed cutting its teaching and computer science majors after a dramatic decrease in enrollment in those programs to address a "structural deficit."

SUNY Potsdam University President Suzanne Smith on Tuesday gave a campus address explaining the college's circumstances.

"Since 2010, our enrollment has declined 43%, but our workforce has diminished far less. Indeed, many private institutions around New York have faced similar declines, and, regrettably, some have even closed their doors," she said. "Now, we must realign our academic programs with these changing student and market needs."

Smith said the university is "grappling" with a structural deficit of $9 million annually.

MINNESOTA UNIVERSITY TEACHES STRUCTURAL RACISM IS PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS, PHYSICIANS 'MUST' BE ANTIRACIST

Students sitting in a college classroom

(SUNY Potsdam has been going through enrollment issues since 2010 and has been "grappling" with a structural deficit of $9 million annually.)

"Last year we brought in $38 million total revenue, against $47 million dollars in expenses. What that means is that to balance our annual budget, we need to find a way to spend $9 million dollars less each year," she said.

Due to the mounting issues, the university has been considering slashing majors since last year, even those in the liberal arts, according to NCPR.

Director of Public Relations Alexandra Wilke shared with The College Fix an email showing specific majors proposed to be cut that had been sent to faculty in May.

The majors poised to be removed were College Teaching, Computer Science Education, Geographic Information Science (GIS), and Speech Communication.

PARENTS PUSH BACK ON AMERICAN COLLEGES PROMOTING DEI INITIATIVES: 'DEI IS DANGEROUS'

Student walking on campus

Due to mounting issues at SUNY Potsdam, the university has been considering slashing majors since last year, even those in the liberal arts. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

HARVARD GRADUATE WALKS OUT OF MERRICK GARLAND'S COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS

The email explained further that the "impacted majors" currently enroll a total of 27 students, which represents only one percent of the student body.

The computer science education and GIS programs do not currently have any students enrolled.

The College Fix obtained a statement Tuesday from Associate Vice President for Communications Mindy Thompson that revealed the university’s president is working with SUNY to help fix their financial woes: "SUNY Potsdam President Suzanne Smith is working in conjunction with SUNY on a plan that will put the College on a path to fiscal stability." 

Westminster College

The majors proposed to get cut at SUNY Postdam are College Teaching, Computer Science Education (BA), Geographic Information Science (BS), and Speech Communication. (Photo by Natalie Cass/Getty Images)

SUNY Postdam staff did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital's request for comment.

