NYT contributor says inflation panic is 'driven by rich people flipping their s---' over devalued assets

New York Times contributor Sarah Jeong raised eyebrows on Twitter for comments dismissing growing inflation concerns.

"All the stuff you see about inflation in the news is driven by rich people flipping their shit because their parasitic assets aren’t doing as well as they’d like and they’re scared that unemployment benefits + stimmy checks + 15 minimum wage + labor shortage is why ~[just my thoughts]~"

CNN REPORT CONTRADICTS BRIAN STELTER'S WIDELY MOCKED TWEET DISMISSING SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES

Jeong, a former Times editorial board member whose LinkedIn profile says she is currently an "editorial writer' for the paper, insisted it was "not me starting s--- on purpose with the inflation hysterics."

Critics blasted the liberal journalist, many claiming she's out of touch with how most Americans are impacted by the current economy.

"This Tweet is a failure to comprehend basic economics," Outkick founder Clay Travis reacted. "Rich people are far less impacted by inflation than poor people because rich people spend a comparatively smaller amount of their income on products. Inflation is a massive default tax on the poor."

"You could check just about *any* asset class and know this makes absolutely no sense-assets have been inflated to record levels by Fed $ printing and govt stimulus. Here's the S&P 500, for example. Inflation is a tax that impacts the middle class and poor the most. Facts > feels," Carol Roth, author of "The War on Small Business" tweeted.

NEW YORK TIMES QUIETLY REVEALS CONTROVERSIAL SARAH JEONG IS OFF EDITORIAL BOARD

"Oh my god, can you imagine being this willfully ignorant," Reason Magazine staff editor Liz Wolfe asked.

"The fact is the liberal elites gaslight and hate you," Ruthless co-host Comfortably Smug wrote. "Rich people love equities outperforming, it's working class people that have to worry about groceries being more expensive and gas prices going through the roof. But ivy league journos want to tell you don't believe your lying eyes. Incredible."

Jeong, however, remained defiant, later taunting her Twitter critics.

"[W]aaaaah the working class’s income is keeping pace with or outstripping inflation but my capital gains aren’t boo f---ing hooooo," Jeong exclaimed. "very spooky scary to think of the moment the poors realize inflation favors debtors and that that’s what the hubbub is about, and not milk prices."

MSNBC ANCHOR STEPHANIE RUHLE ARGUES AMERICANS CAN AFFORD EXPENSIVE GROCERIES, IS DUBBED ‘STEPHANIE ANTOINETTE’

"I have like all notifications turned off on here and I turned off comments on the original tweet, so mostly I know I’ve riled people up real bad because of the clustering of death threats in my email inbox and well… I don’t regret it," she added.

The Times did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This isn't the first time Jeong had generated negative attention for the Gray Lady. In 2018, after it was announced that she was joining the Times, several derogatory tweets from 2014 aimed at White people had surfaced.

"Oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men," Jeong wrote in July 2014 in one of several old messages that went viral.

TIME SARCASTICALLY CHEERED FOR ‘TOP NOTCH MESSAGING AFTER BLAMING CONSUMERS FOR SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS

Jeong’s Twitter feed was filled with a host of messages that could be construed as racist and offensive. She compared "dumbass f-----g white people" to dogs, said that "old white men" were "lemmings," opined that white people would "go extinct soon," and used the hashtag #CancelWhitePeople.

"Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins," she wrote in 2014 before adding a paragraph claiming that "whiteness" resulted in being "awful."

The Times stood by Jeong when her hiring faced public scrutiny, stating, "We hired Sarah Jeong because of the exceptional work she has done … her journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment. For a period of time she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers… She regrets it, and The Times does not condone it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2019, Jeong "decided to leave the editorial board" according to a Times spokesperson after she publicly defended a boycott against the paper, saying it backed up "dissenting views inside the paper about what it should do and be."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.