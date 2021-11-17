Expand / Collapse search
CNN report contradicts Brian Stelter’s widely mocked tweet dismissing supply chain issues

‘If you're noticing empty shelves when shopping for Thanksgiving, you're not alone,’ CNN reported days after Stelter downplayed the issue

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
A CNN report about empty shelves at supermarkets across America contradicts a widely mocked tweet sent by the network’s left-wing media pundit Brian Stelter appearing to dismiss the supply chain crisis.

Stelter shared a photo Saturday of a fully stocked milk section of a Wegmans grocery store with a snarky caption that seemingly downplayed the ongoing supply chain shortages. 

A CNN report about empty shelves at supermarkets across America contradicts a widely mocked tweet sent by the network’s far-left media pundit Brian Stelter who appeared to dismiss the supply chain crisis.(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

"'The supply chain!' she exclaims, looking for milk for 2-year-old," Stelter wrote to accompany the image of a fully stocked milk aisle. "'Look at this amazing, overflowing abundance,' he responds."

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER ACCUSED OF 'MOCKING THE VERY REAL CONCERNS OF WORKING PARENTS' WITH GROCERY STORE PHOTO

Stelter, whose ratings-challenged show "Reliable Sources" has hit viewership lows on back-to-back weeks, was quickly lampooned for dismissing "very real concerns of working parents across the country." 

Many noted that Stelter's message was misplaced because most milk is produced locally and is not imported. Others debunked Stelter's narrative by sharing their own photos of depleted store shelves.

On Wednesday, Stelter’s employer published an article headlined, "Thanksgiving essentials are out of stock," which reported many Americans have noticed empty shelves.  

"If you're noticing empty shelves when shopping for Thanksgiving, you're not alone," CNN reporter Danielle Wiener-Bronner wrote. "In the week ending November 7, retailers were running lower on stock of essential Thanksgiving items compared to the same time last year, according to IRI, a market research firm that tracks US retail sales."

Shoppers in a Washington, D.C., suburb reacted to surging grocery prices amid supply chain bottlenecks and rising inflation.

The article listed a variety of items that are often out of stock, despite Stelter downplaying the issue. 

BIDEN APPEARS TO INSULT AMERICANS' INTELLIGENCE, QUESTIONS WHETHER 'THEY'D UNDERSTAND’ SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES

"A number of factors are contributing to Thanksgiving staples disappearing from store shelves — including supply chain ruptures and an unexpected spike in demand," Wiener-Bronner wrote. 

Wiener-Bronner did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Stelter’s tweet dismissing the supply chain crisis. 

CNN’s Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources" has struggled in the ratings department throughout 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN)

The CNN report even quoted a food distributor who said, "There's probably ... a half a dozen classic holiday items that'll be tougher to find this year." 

While the food distributor didn’t single out milk, he did say cream cheese turkey, pie, frozen pie shells, liquid gravy and cranberry sauce are among the items missing from many supermarkets. 

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its report. 

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Cortney O'Brien contributed this this report. 

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.