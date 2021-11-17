CNN report contradicts Brian Stelter’s widely mocked tweet dismissing supply chain issues

A CNN report about empty shelves at supermarkets across America contradicts a widely mocked tweet sent by the network’s left-wing media pundit Brian Stelter appearing to dismiss the supply chain crisis.

Stelter shared a photo Saturday of a fully stocked milk section of a Wegmans grocery store with a snarky caption that seemingly downplayed the ongoing supply chain shortages.

"'The supply chain!' she exclaims, looking for milk for 2-year-old," Stelter wrote to accompany the image of a fully stocked milk aisle. "'Look at this amazing, overflowing abundance,' he responds."

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER ACCUSED OF 'MOCKING THE VERY REAL CONCERNS OF WORKING PARENTS' WITH GROCERY STORE PHOTO

Stelter, whose ratings-challenged show "Reliable Sources" has hit viewership lows on back-to-back weeks, was quickly lampooned for dismissing "very real concerns of working parents across the country."

Many noted that Stelter's message was misplaced because most milk is produced locally and is not imported. Others debunked Stelter's narrative by sharing their own photos of depleted store shelves.

On Wednesday, Stelter’s employer published an article headlined, "Thanksgiving essentials are out of stock," which reported many Americans have noticed empty shelves.

"If you're noticing empty shelves when shopping for Thanksgiving, you're not alone," CNN reporter Danielle Wiener-Bronner wrote. "In the week ending November 7, retailers were running lower on stock of essential Thanksgiving items compared to the same time last year, according to IRI, a market research firm that tracks US retail sales."

The article listed a variety of items that are often out of stock, despite Stelter downplaying the issue.

BIDEN APPEARS TO INSULT AMERICANS' INTELLIGENCE, QUESTIONS WHETHER 'THEY'D UNDERSTAND’ SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES

"A number of factors are contributing to Thanksgiving staples disappearing from store shelves — including supply chain ruptures and an unexpected spike in demand," Wiener-Bronner wrote.

Wiener-Bronner did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Stelter’s tweet dismissing the supply chain crisis.

The CNN report even quoted a food distributor who said, "There's probably ... a half a dozen classic holiday items that'll be tougher to find this year."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the food distributor didn’t single out milk, he did say cream cheese turkey, pie, frozen pie shells, liquid gravy and cranberry sauce are among the items missing from many supermarkets.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its report.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Cortney O'Brien contributed this this report.