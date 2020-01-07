New York Times slammed for obituary 'cancelling' Sam Wyche days after his death

The New York Times was blasted on Tuesday for its obituary critics say "cancels" former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche. The paper shared the obit on social media several days after his death.

Wyche, who helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 1989, passed away Jan. 2 just days before turning 75. He had melanoma. However, the obituary published last week defined his career with the fine he received from the NFL for not allowing a female reporter to enter the Bengal's locker room.

"Sam Wyche, who was the last coach to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, but who was later fined by the National Football League for barring a female reporter from the team's locker room, died on Thursday at his home in Pickens, S.C. He was 74," the Times obituary began.

Strangely, the Times shared its days-old obituary of Wyche on Tuesday and again, highlighted the fine he received from the NFL.

That sparked an avalanche of criticism on social media.

"Not just dead, but canceled," Reason senior editor Robby Soave declared.

"NYT Obituaries never disappoints as the worst account on this website," Washington Examiner writer Siraj Hashmi tweeted.

"Good God," The Hill media reporter Joe Concha reacted.

"Guess not everyone can measure up to the great Soleimani," radio host Jesse Kelly quipped.

"He really should have just founded an international terror group if he wanted a favorable obituary from the New York Times," conservative commentator Stephen Miller similarly tweeted.

Others compared the Times' obituary of Wyche to the obituary written for former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in 2016.

Its headline read, "Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary who defied the U.S., died Friday. He was 90."

