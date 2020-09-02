New York Times columnist Paul Krugman ripped for tweets downplaying city violence

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is the latest journalist to mockingly downplay the violence that has plagued some American cities.

Krugman on Wednesday shared observations he made during his run in New York City.

"I went for a belated NYC run this morning, and am sorry to report that I saw very few black-clad anarchists. Also, the city is not yet in flames," the economist wrote on Twitter. "The political question of the day is whether Trump can win politically by hammering on a nonexistent crisis of order in America's cities. You would think not, but I'm not 100% confident."

CNN REPORTER BLASTED FOR TWEET DOWNPLAYING PORTLAND VIOLENCE: 'THE CITY IS NOT UNDER SIEGE'

After citing a Pew study showing a decline in crime in the U.S. since 1993, he suggested that "people live in bubbles," explaining how there was so much reporting after 2016 of "urban types" not understanding "guys in diners" but that "there's equal if not greater absence of comprehension going the other way."

"Important to realize that claims of urban anarchy are almost entirely fantasy," Krugman later concluded.

Krugman was blasted on social media for being so flippant about the rise of urban violence.

"Shootings in NYC in 2020 have surged past 1,000, far more than at this point last year," Boston Globe columnist Jeff Jacoby reacted. "There have been 294 homicides so far, compared with 217 at this time in 2019. Three New Yorkers were murdered in just the past 24 hours. Though probably not on Paul Krugman's jogging route."

"'NYPD Crime Stats: 166% increase in shootings fuels rise in violent crime across NYC' 'There were 242 shootings last month, compared to 91 in August of 2019' But I guess things are great in mid-Manhattan?" journalist Zaid Jilani similarly tweeted.

NY TIMES COLUMNIST PAUL KRUGMAN SAYS HACKERS 'COMPROMISED' HIS IP ADDRESS TO 'DOWNLOAD CHILD PORNOGRAPHY'

"'I tested negative for coronavirus, therefore nobody has it,'" The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis quipped.

"I'm amazed by the spate of pseudo-thinkers and pseudo-journalists who are now doing the full Pauline Kael: if I didn't personally witness something on my morning jog, it isn't happening," Ben Shapiro wrote.

Krugman isn't the only member of the media to downplay city unrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN correspondent Josh Campbell similarly tweeted a photo of a quiet Portland park, writing "Good morning from wonderful Portland, where the city is not under siege and buildings are not burning to the ground. I also ate my breakfast burrito outside today and so far haven’t been attacked by shadowy gangs of Antifa commandos."

Washington Post journalist Dan Zak also shared a video of a peaceful park, captioning it "Washington, D.C., is simply out of control," just days after the violent protests that harassed Republican National Convention attendees outside the Wite House.