NY Times columnist Paul Krugman says hacker 'compromised' his IP address to 'download child pornography'

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is appearing to be having technical difficulties as he acknowledged Wednesday on Twitter that his IP address had been "compromised" and used to "download child pornography."

"Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography," Krugman wrote in the tweet. "I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me. It’s an ugly world out there."

Qanon is a reference to the group of conspiracy theorists who in recent years spread incriminating myths against many high-profile Democrats on social media.

Several observers were skeptical of Krugman's claim. Others had some fun at his expense.

"Ok boomer," DailyWire's Jessica Fletcher reacted.

"The biggest tell that you’re lying is that no one would be motivated to debase you more than you already have," film producer Adam Trahan wrote.

"Think Mrs. Krugman will buy it?" Grabien founder Tom Elliott asked.

The Times did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Krugman, the outspoken anti-Trump economist who predicted a "global recession" following the president's election, was recently slammed by a columnist for the liberal magazine The Atlantic, who had diagnosed him with "Trump Derangement Syndrome."