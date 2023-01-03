Expand / Collapse search
New York Times mocked for essay on short people being better for the planet: 'Ridiculous'

A New York Times guest essay argued 'short people' are better for the planet

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Dana Perino on short people will save the climate piece: NY Times is ridiculous

'The Five' co-hosts react to a New York Times guest essay arguing 'short people' are better for the planet.

Fox News host Dana Perino called out the New York Times after it published an op-ed insisting that shorter people are better for the climate and mating with them will potentially save the planet.

DANA PERINO: I think that the things in The New York Times is ridiculous. Remember, this is a company that ran The New York Times editorial editor out of a job. Michael Bennet's brother, Senator Michael Bennet's brother, James Bennet, because he dared to allow Senator Tom Cotton to have an op-ed in The New York Times. That is valuable, coveted journalism space and The New York Times falls for it every time it does something like this. But I clicked because I was curious. I wanted to know about it. 

NEW YORK TIMES GUEST ESSAY ARGUES ‘SHORT PEOPLE’ BETTER FOR THE PLANET

And I just told the story earlier this morning, but I'll tell it again for the viewers at home. On our trip, we were staying in a very nice hotel and the bathroom had a motion light, right? So when you walk in it's supposed to… well, it couldn't detect me. 

So whenever I walked in, I had to wave my arm around, but it would turn off every 30 seconds. So every 30 seconds I had to lean my arm out of the shower. And I'm still here. I'm still here. So, you know, it's not all that great for the "shorts" yet. 