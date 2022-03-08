NYT's Matthew Rosenberg caught knocking 'the left's overreaction' to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg was caught appearing to criticize the political left's reaction to January 6 and even mocking some of his own colleagues whom he suggested were emotionally scarred by the riot.

In footage released by the right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas, Rosenberg is seen speaking about what he calls "the left's overreaction" to the Capitol Hill melee.

"It's like that January 6 stuff, but it's like I'm so over it at this point. I'm so over it," Rosenberg tells an undercover Project Veritas journalist. "The left's overreaction – the left's reaction to it in some places was so over the top that it gave the opening the right needed to start introducing the idea of, ‘Whoa, these people are out of control. Like, it’s not as big of a deal they're making it.' [Because] they were making it too big a deal … and that gave the opening for lunatics in the right to be like, ‘Oh, well, nothing happened here. It was just a peaceful bunch of tourists,' you know, and it's like, but nobody wants to hear that."

TRUMP CONGRATULATES PROJECT VERITAS ON ‘BIG WIN’ IN ONGOING LAWSUIT AGAINST NEW YORK TIMES

Rosenberg, a Pulitzer Prize-winning national security journalist, recalled being outside the Capitol that day with two of his colleagues, saying "we were just having fun!" and dismissed Times staffers who claim they feared for their lives that day.

"You could tell how much fun we had on January 6th," Rosenberg said.

"Oh, that's great," the undercover journalist reacted. "Are you allowed to have that much fun on January 6th? Aren't you supposed to be in mourning?"

"I know, I know. I'm supposed to be traumatized," Rosenberg joked. "But like all these colleagues who were in the building, and they're young and are like, ‘Oh my God, it was so scary.’ I'm like, ‘F--- off.’ … It's not the kind of place I can tell somebody to man up, but I kind of want to be like, ‘Dude, come on. Like, you were not in any danger.’"

CNN BOSS, POLITICAL DIRECTOR SPIKED HUNTER BIDEN CONTROVERSY, AUDIOTAPES REVEAL: ‘WE’RE NOT GOING WITH' STORY

In a separate instance, Rosenberg slammed "these f---in’ little dweebs" who "keep going on about their trauma, shut the f--- up," but conceded, "I guess it was scarier inside."

When asked who he was referring to, Rosenberg name-dropped reporters Emily Cochrane and Nicholas Fandos, appearing to call them "f---in' b----es." The video features several abrupt edits.

When confronted by his remarks, Rosenberg told Project Veritas, "Will I stand by those comments? Absolutely."

ABC NEWS' AMY ROBACH CAUGHT ON HOT MIC SAYING NETWORK SPIKED JEFFREY EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL

Neither Rosenberg nor the New York Times immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment.

Project Veritas frames itself as a whistleblower watchdog group and has previously released what it claims to be hidden camera footage of network news producers, politicians, and members of private political organizations making statements while unaware they are being recorded.

The group has repeatedly caught CNN staffers saying unflattering things about the network and obtained audio tapes revealing top executives spiking the Hunter Biden story during the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also obtained a video showing ABC News' Amy Robach claiming her network killed her Jeffrey Epstein story years before his death.

Project Veritas launched a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times over the paper's coverage of the group, prompting a lengthy legal battle in court.