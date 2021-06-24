Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

NYT's Mara Gay: Experts say rising crime is due to 'trauma,' 'grief' 'upheaval' our country has faced

The MSNBC contributor also blamed 'guns on our street,' calling for 'federal action'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Media top headlines June 24 Video

Media top headlines June 24

Rose McGowan speaking out in support of Britney Spears on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' Christie Smythe discussing her strange relationship with ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli, and MSNBC’s Joy Reid talking over Christopher Rufo in their debate on critical race theory round out today's top media headlines

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to assess the increase in crime that's occurred across the country. 

"I think there’s a couple of things going on here. The United States has a gun problem... We have too many guns on our streets so we need federal action to get them off the streets because individual states and cities, like New York, cannot stop the flow of guns from coming into New York City, for example, without federal action," Gay began. "Just rational action to prevent bad actors from getting their hands on guns. That’s the first thing."

NYT, MSNBC'S MARA GAY: ‘DISTURBING’ TO SEE ‘DOZENS OF AMERICAN FLAGS’ ON LONG ISLAND

She then pointed to "people" who study "violence and crime" will say that it's "too soon to know and understand" why the crime spike is taking place. 

"But those who have worked on this issue for a very long time know- what they will tell you is that this is not surprising given the level of disruption, trauma, grief, joblessness, homelessness, and just general upheaval that the United States has gone through, particularly communities of color and people living in poverty across the United States," the MSNBC contributor said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gay continued, "So we do, I believe, need to make sure that police have the right resources to do the job well. That funding should come with accountability, it should come with reform and it should also come, I believe- and I don’t think that this is that different from what you’re seeing from many, many people are saying- it should come with some discussion of funding for other things that can help reduce violence and that can include cure violence programs, violence interrupter programs, but also after school programs, athletic associations, jobs." 

She added, "People need help in their lives to stay away from crime and it’s not only police that should be the tool."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.