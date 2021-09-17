NYT's Maggie Haberman and WaPo's Jennifer Rubin feud on Twitter over lack of 'off the record' understanding

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin launched into a Twitter feud on Friday stemming from the latter's failure to properly establish an "off the record" conversation, which lead to a scathing article by Politico that included comments she intended to keep private.

Rubin made the intended "off the record" comments in an email responding to a request for comment on Politico's story concerning the White House's promotion of her pro-Biden columns. She, however, failed to establish an agreement with Politico that her comments would be off the record, a failure she was mocked for considering the practice being part of journalism basics.

"For the uninitiated - and the initiated pretending they don't know because it's a fun way to slam a reporter - off the record is an agreement. Don't send an email saying OTR - especially when you're ostensibly in journalism! - and not wait for the reporter to agree," Haberman tweeted without mentioning Rubin by name.

"This is really basic stuff, and folks in the current White House - many of whom have long experience dealing with reporters - know this," she added. "People can take issue with the timing of a story or the subject of a story. But suggesting the reporter did something nefarious when the person didn't follow the way OTR works is wrong."

Rubin responded to Haberman, refuting her statements and seeming to claim it was "low class" for Politico to publish her comments on a subject that "was not a newsworthy scoop."

"I mean really, who behaves that way..." Rubin added.

Haberman sharply hit back, however, questioning why it was the Politico journalist's responsibility "to know how journalism works," rather than Rubin's.

"I don't think you understood. Re-read the tweet. Or not. Whatever..." Rubin responded again. Haberman, however, didn't reply.

Rubin did receive seeming support from a left-wing ally: Neera Tanden, a Democratic operative and one of many officials to receive flattery from Rubin online.

"Just as a personal matter, there's a golden rule - don't talk to reporters who burn subjects who are off the record," Tanden tweeted.