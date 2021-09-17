Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin attacks Politico as 'misogynistic,' calls coverage 'hysterical, clickbait'

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin slammed Politico in an email she seemingly intended to keep off the record, calling the outlet "misogynistic" and decrying its "hysterical, clickbait" style coverage.

Rubin, a strong defender of President Joe Biden's administration, was responding to a request for comment for Politico's story about the White House's promotion of her columns.

"How utterly predictable that Politico would run the zillionth hit piece on a prominent woman, especially one candid in her critiques of Politico's hysterical, clickbait style of coverage," Rubin wrote in the email response. "The notion that I am polarizing in a newsroom (as opposed to any of the dozens of other opinion writers) is a ‘take’ only Politico could come up with — by of course running around to ask the question in the first place."

WASHINGTON POSTS'S JENNIFER RUBIN ACCUSED OF ‘RUNNING PR FOR THE TALIBAN’ FOLLOWING VIRAL TWEET

"I trust the Post's superb news side folks spend zero time thinking about me (as is entirely appropriate). My only surprise is that Sam [Stein, POLITICO’s White House editor], a very good journalist, would become enmeshed in such an obviously misogynistic publication. Surely there are finer publications that would have him," she added. "And btw, what a low class move to do this on Yom Kippur at the last moment."

It appeared Rubin intended to keep the contents of her email private, as she put "OFF THE RECORD" in the subject line. However, she failed to properly establish an "off the record" conversation, a detail necessary to prevent comments from being published, despite being a veteran journalist.

Rubin has been one of the Biden administration's apparent go-to columnists, with a number of administration staffers, including White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, appearing to frequently promote her articles. Formerly a conservative and fervent Mitt Romney backer, Rubin's heel turn has made her one of the Washington media's most derided columnists.

WAPO'S JENNIFER RUBIN RIPS WH FOR NOT RAMPING UP AFGHAN RESCUE MISSION AFTER CHEERLEADING BIDEN ALL WEEK

Politico reported the White House has encouraged its allies to share her obsequious columns, although one reportedly "declined to do so because they thought it was just too embarrassing to earnestly share a Rubin column."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klain frequently retweets left-wing media allies like Rubin, MSNBC's Joy Reid, and others who boost the administration.