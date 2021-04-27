New York Times' left-wing reporter Hannah-Jones joins UNC's journalism school

Controverisal left-wing New York Times magazine journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is joining the University of North Carolina's journalism school as its new Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.

"I see classrooms as democratic institutions, where all students should be encouraged to participate, but where the instructor must understand that not all students feel equally empowered to do so," she said in a release.

"There are 'Knight chairs' at 21 universities across America. NPR listeners are familiar with underwriting announcements for the Knight Foundation. They’re part of the philanthropic segment of the liberal 'legacy media,'" NewsBusters writer Tim Graham noted.

Hannah-Jones, a Tar Heel alumna, won a Pulitzer Prize for her controversial "1619 Project," which has been pilloried by historians for being rife with errors, including the narrative that the American Revolution was chiefly fought to preserve slavery. Though it is being pushed as part of school cirricula across the country, Hannah-Jones has called it a work of "journalism" rather than "history."

The project reimagines the country's true founding year to be 1619 rather than 1776 and declares that slavery has marred and influenced every modern aspect of the United States.

An outspoken liberal, she said Republicans did not deserve a fair shake from the media while discussing the meltdown at the New York Times over its publication of an op-ed last year by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. Hannah-Jones was one of dozens of staffers who said the op-ed was dangerous, and the uproar ultimately forced the resignation of opinion editor James Bennet.

"I think so what happened is a larger symptom that we're seeing in news organizations across the country, which is they are really struggling to cover in a way that appears to be nonpartisan a political landscape where one political party has, in many ways, gone rogue and is not following the rules," she told CNN's Brian Stelter.

She also drew a torrent of criticism in February when she doxxed a Washington Free Beacon reporter inquiring about the newspaper's internal firestorm over Donald McNeil, the veteran journalist who resigned after an article about a student trip to Peru where he used the "n word," albeit in the context of asking a question about its usage. She tweeted out an image of the reporter's phone number to more than 500,000 followers.

Hannah-Jones then scrubbed her Twitter account and announced a social media hiatus, which turned out to be brief.

Hannah-Jones continues a trend of liberal Times staffers joining North Carolina-area faculties. Columnist Frank Bruni will teach journalism and public policy at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy beginning in July.