New York Times journalists avoid 'lightning-rod issue' stories because of Twitter, new editor says

The New York Times faced mockery on Tuesday after comments from their new executive editor about how reporters avoid stories because they are fearful of Twitter backlash.

The Washington Post published an interview with New York Times’ incoming executive editor Joe Kahn. The Post emphasized that Kahn shared many beliefs with his predecessor Dean Baquet, including his de-prioritizing of Twitter politics.

"He also shares Baquet’s strong belief that Times journalists need to de-prioritize Twitter. Part of that is an exhortation to spend less time sending tweets; but a bigger concern is that too many journalists have come to see the Twitter audience as a proxy for the public. Increasingly, he fretted, some Times journalists ‘don’t even want to engage in certain kinds of stories because they anticipate the reaction that they’ll get from writing on, reporting on, a story that tends to be a lightning-rod type issue on Twitter," the article stated.

Washington Post book critic Carlos Lozada shared this quote on his Twitter account.

"Some NYT journalists ‘don’t even want to engage in certain kinds of stories because they anticipate the reaction that they’ll get from writing on, reporting on, a story that tends to be a lightning-rod type issue on Twitter,’" Lozada tweeted.

Prior to Kahn’s hiring, the New York Times issued a memo that emphasized a Twitter "reset" among employees, insisting that tweeting or subtweeting about colleagues was "not allowed."

Khan's comments received pushback from Twitter users, calling out the lack of nerve in reporting stories.

National Journalism Center program director Becker Adams tweeted, "remember all that chest-thumping during the trump years about how brave and vital and unafraid these newsrooms are?"

"Well suck it up; Maggie can't write the whole newspaper by herself," Washington Examiner executive editor Seth Mandel joked.

"Regime journalists," Townhall contributor Kurt Schlichter tweeted.

The Spectator contributor Stephen Miller wrote, "Like Firefighters choosing which fires to go to."

The Washington Post experienced their own internal strife due to Twitter] after former reporter Felicia Somnez repeatedly attacked her colleagues and her employer for nearly a full week. She was fired from the paper on Thursday.

Kahn was named the new executive editor of the New York Times in April. His promotion was ridiculed on Twitter after New York Magazine published what many called an "uncomfortable" photoshoot.