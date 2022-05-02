New York Times deletes, edits tweet about Weather Underground terrorist Kathy Boudin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times quickly deleted a scathing tweet Sunday on the breaking news that Kathy Boudin, a member of the radical militant group Weather Underground, had died, replacing it with softer language.

"Kathy Boudin, who as a member of the Weather Underground took part in the murderous 1981 holdup of a Brink’s armored truck, died on Sunday. She was 78," the initial tweet said.

However, within two minutes, the tweet was deleted and replaced with kinder words for the convicted getaway driver, who spent decades in prison following a 1981 armored truck heist that left two police officers and a security guard dead.

WEATHER UNDERGROUND RADICAL KATHY BOUDIN DEAD AT 78

"Kathy Boudin, a member of the Weather Underground imprisoned for her role in a fatal robbery but who later helped former inmates, died at 78," the new tweet reads.

The Times’ change in language was swiftly criticized by Twitter users.

"Why did you delete your tweet softening Kathy Boudin’s role in a deadly terrorist attack? Pretending to be a scared woman, she pleaded with the officers to lower their weapons so that her comrades could burst out the back of the truck to shoot them dead," independent journalist Andy Ngo wrote.

NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST BREAKS WITH FELLOW LIBERALS DISTRAUGHT OVER MUSK'S TWITTER PURCHASE: 'A GOOD THING'

"Revolutionary leftist American terrorist Boudin passes," European Conservative contributor Alberto Miguel Fernandez quipped.

"Notorious domestic terrorist who committed the most infamous crime in my home town's history. Her son faces a recall election as San Francisco DA on June 7. Initial NYT tweet was, apparently, a little too candid," National Review Senior Writer Dan McLaughlin tweeted.

Boudin served 22 years her role in the heist and was released on parole in 2003.

Boudin last made waves when Columbia University announced it had enlisted her as an adjunct professor at the university's school of social work in 2008. The University hired her as a full-time professor in 2013, according to the New York Post.

This is not the first time liberal media outlets have employed softer language upon the deaths of people most known for violent acts. The Washington Post faced criticism back in 2019 after calling Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the deceased former leader of the Islamic State group, an "austere religious scholar." The headline was later amended to call him an "extremist leader".

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Times didn't respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.