New York Times quietly changes headline on column about anti-Semitic attacks after intense backlash

The New York Times quietly updated its headline on a piece published by left-wing columnist Michelle Goldberg that initially called the recent uptick in anti-Semitic attacks "a gift to the Right."

The original headline blared, "Attacks on Jews Over Israel Are a Gift to the Right," but the new title has been shortened to, "The Crisis of Anti-Semitic Violence." The piece did not include an editor's note about the change, although it does state the original print version of the story includes the original headline.

Even without an accompanying explanation, critics came to their own conclusions about the stealth edit.

The U.S. and Europe have seen a rise in anti-Semitic crime over the past week amid the violence between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The two sides reached a ceasefire last week.

In her piece, Goldberg wrote that anti-Semitic violence helped "shore up" a system of "apartheid" and "discrimination" by Israel against Palestinians.

"This violence also threatens to undermine progress that’s been made in getting American politicians to take Palestinian rights more seriously," she says. "Right-wing Zionists and anti-Semitic anti-Zionists have something fundamental in common: Both conflate the Jewish people with the Israeli state. Israel’s government and its American allies benefit when they can shut down criticism of the country as anti-Semitic."

"Simply vile," Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer called the original headline.

Others noted that although the headline is tamer, the content remains the same.

The New York Times didn't respond to a request for comment.