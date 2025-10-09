Expand / Collapse search
New York Times analysis says Trump has legitimate Nobel Peace Prize claim if Mideast peace deal holds

David Sanger called Israel-Hamas peace deal bigger accomplishment than Trump's first-term Abraham Accords

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Hamas hostages on move after Trump secures ultimate peace deal Video

Hamas hostages on move after Trump secures ultimate peace deal

Fox News' Steve Harrigan reports the latest on the Gaza peace deal from Tel Aviv, Israel. The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts also weigh in on the historic agreement. 

Following President Donald Trump's announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to phase one of a peace plan on Wednesday, The New York Times' David E. Sanger argued that his role in securing the deal could be the president’s "pathway to the Nobel Peace Prize."

"For Mr. Trump, success in this venture is the ultimate test of his self-described goal as a deal maker and a peacemaker — and a pathway to the Nobel Peace Prize he has so openly coveted," Sanger wrote on Wednesday.

The New York Times White House correspondent maintained that Trump is on the brink of the "biggest diplomatic accomplishment of his second term," but warned that peace in the region is still far from guaranteed.

"If the peace plan moves forward, Mr. Trump may have as legitimate a claim to that Nobel as the four American presidents who have won the peace prize in the past, though with less bombast and lobbying," he wrote.

ARDENTLY PRO-ISRAEL DEM SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN CONGRATULATES TRUMP FOR 'HISTORIC PEACE PLAN'

New York Times building

The New York Times' David E. Sanger argued that President Donald Trump's brokering of a peace deal between Israel and Hamas could be his "pathway to the Nobel Peace Prize." (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Much could go wrong in coming days, and in the Middle East it often does," Sanger cautioned. "The ‘peace’ deal Mr. Trump heralded on Truth Social on Wednesday evening may look more like another temporary pause in a war that started with Israel’s founding in 1948, and has never ended."

While expressing skepticism about the deal’s longevity, Sanger acknowledged that if Trump manages to sustain it, it would be an "extraordinary step toward the kind of peace plan Mr. Trump, and his predecessor, Joseph R. Biden Jr., have pressed to accomplish, despite many diversions down dark holes."

"And if Mr. Trump can get Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw troops from Gaza City and give up on his plan to take control of the shattered remains of Gaza, if he can stop the carnage that has killed 1,200 people in Israel and more than 60,000 Palestinians, he will have done what many before him tried: outmaneuvered a difficult and now isolated ally," he added.

WORLD LEADERS PRAISE 'LANDMARK' ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL MEDIATED BY US: 'NEW HORIZON OF HOPE'

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting at the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025, in New York City.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sanger hailed the Abraham Accords — which normalized relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and several other Middle Eastern countries — as Trump's "best international accomplishment" of his first term, but noted that the peace deal he's currently brokering "is an even bigger accomplishment."

He also praised Trump and his administration for reining in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the bloody war in Gaza took a toll on Israel's reputation, which Sanger argued "may take a generation or more to repair."

Still unsure whether the peace deal between Israel and Hamas would hold up long-term, Sanger cautioned that it is "far from clear that the conflict is truly ending," noting that getting Hamas to surrender its arms and control over Gaza may prove to be a much more difficult task.

U.S President Donald Trump walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump, arrive to a ceremony event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama are the other four U.S. presidents who have won the Nobel Peace Prize. Carter was awarded his in 2002, more than 20 years after his term ended, while the others were awarded while in office.

