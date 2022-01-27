Former NY official exposes Biden's covert migrant flights: 'Literally breaking the law'

A former New York official is speaking out, accusing the Biden administration of "breaking the law" after bombshell footage was released depicting overnight flights releasing migrants into the Empire State.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who obtained the video through a Freedom of Information Act request, joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the footage that is garnering national attention.

"These people are being relocated to places like Westchester, Long Island, suburbs and other states, and nobody is informed," Astorino stated. "The communities that are affected, and we're paying the bill on this. The taxpayers, nobody is informed. The federal government literally is breaking the law."

The video, which is 51 minutes long, showed federal contractors flying migrants into a Westchester airport back in August.

"This is about a broken immigration system, a federal government that is completely off the rails and out of control and lying to us, not giving us the most basic questions and answers. We have a right to know, and it's that simple," Astorino told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

During the footage, Westchester Police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky can be heard pressing a contractor for answers.

"You don’t want to be in somewhere the spotlight is," the contractor stated. "You want to try and be as down low as possible. A lot of this is just down-low stuff that we don’t tell people because what we don’t want to do is attract attention. We don’t want the media. Like we don’t even know where we’re going when they tell us."

Astorino said he's concerned about migrant children released over the course of the past few months, arguing they're being negatively affected by the Biden administration's policies.

Despite this, Astorino also questioned where New York Governor Kathy Hochul stands on the issue and why she hasn't spoken out against it.

"It's happening in her state," he said. "She's so obsessed with masking two-year-olds and coddling criminals in New York City that she hasn't even uttered a word about this. She completely turns a blind eye, and it's happening and affecting our state."