New York Democrat admits 'Democratic brand' is unpopular in NYC: 'Biden is underwater' but 'so is Trump'

Tom Suozzi, a Democrat running in a congressional special election for George Santos' old seat in Long Island, said on Monday that he was fighting an uphill battle as Democrats continue to be unpopular in the New York district.

"The Democratic brand is in trouble here and we have to do a lot to overcome that," Suozzi told CNN Monday. "We have a problem with crime in New York City, or had trouble with crime in New York City [that] was very effectively weaponized by the Republicans. Immigration's become a very hot button issue here."

Suozzi, who pursued an unsuccessful bid to primary Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022, is running against Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip, a Nassau County official.

Suozzi complained that Republicans in New York are attempting to make him look politically radical.

"They're not only trying to tie me to Joe Biden, they're trying to tie me to The Squad," Suozzi said, referring to a group of progressive Democrats that includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

He added that Biden is unpopular in his district.

"Joe Biden is underwater here in my district but so is Donald Trump," Suozzi said. "They’re both very, very unpopular candidates."

When asked about Biden's possible role in campaigning in New York alongside Suozzi, the candidate said that he was not expecting Biden's help.

"I can pretty much guarantee that the president will not be coming to campaign here," he said, adding that the race is a local one between him and Pilip.

CNN reporter Manu Raju followed up, "But this is a huge seat. I mean, don't you think the president, you know, could be helpful if he came out here?"

Suozzi replied: "I don't think it would be helpful. Just as I don't think Donald Trump would be helpful to my opponent."

"I would like the president to do a better job regarding immigration," the Democrat said. "I approve of a lot of things that he's done, and I disapprove of other things."

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CNN also interviewed Pilip, who said that the "Democratic Party left me and many others," refusing to say whether she voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 when pressed.

"He was a great president, he did great things," the Republican candidate said. "Right now, what's happening with Trump, all these DA's like Alvin Bragg, they are politically motivated to [go] after him."

"I know that he didn't commit any crime," Pilip said of Trump.

Pilip told Fox News Digital in an interview that her race, if successful, could be a roadmap for Republicans to keep the House.

"This is a special election, but it’s going to also give us a picture of the November 2024 election. So it is very important. It is about saving the country, it is about common sense government," Pilip said. "We can’t lose this election."

