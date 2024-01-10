Expand / Collapse search
Biden, NYC Dems under fire after migrants displace schoolchildren: 'Look who's paying the price'

'It outrages every New Yorker and every American,' Rep. Elise Stefanik told 'Fox & Friends'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Elise Stefanik responds to speculation she could be Trump’s running mate Video

Elise Stefanik responds to speculation she could be Trump’s running mate

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on NYC students being forced to go remote due to the city housing migrants in the school, the push to impeach DHS Sec. Mayorkas and the 2024 race.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to respond to migrants being placed at a New York City school, forcing the students to learn remotely. The chair of the House Republican Conference called on the Senate to take up a bill that would prohibit such a practice.

ERIC ADAMS SAYS NYC IS AT ‘BREAKING POINT’ AS HE WARNS OF ANOTHER SURGE OF MIGRANTS FROM TEXAS

ELISE STEFANIK: It outrages every New Yorker and every American. And if you look at the polling, 84% of New Yorkers believe that this is a border crisis, and they know it's a direct result of Joe Biden's failed policies and Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul's failed policies when they rolled out the red carpet to claim they're a sanctuary city, a sanctuary state. Now look at who's paying the price. Hardworking New York families. And in the case of this school, over 60% of those kids come from economically disadvantaged families. That is unacceptable. These parents now don't know what to do, and we know there is a negative impact when you're forced to do remote learning. So it is unacceptable. 

Stefanik grills university presidents

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

House Republicans, we passed legislation not allowing illegals to displace students in our schools. The Senate needs to take it up and we need to secure the border…

The Republican Party continues to grow in all demographics. We are expanding our support because it's impacting real people. These crises that Joe Biden has created, number one, which is the border crisis, it's it's impacting and hurting hardworking families. And that's why we are beginning the process to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. 

  • Hochul, Adams and Biden split image
    Image 1 of 1

    New York City officials criticized Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Biden over the handling of the migrant crisis.  (Getty Images)

Nearly 2,000 migrants being sheltered in a tent shelter in New York City are being transferred to a nearby high school, where the students will have to pivot to remote learning due to the disruption it is causing – sparking outrage from residents and local politicians.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office said it is moving 1,900 migrants from the tent shelter at Floyd Bennett Field for safety reasons due to the incoming storms and potential high winds. According to the New York Daily News, Adams told reporters that it was being done out of an "overabundance of caution."

"We want to make sure people are safe," he said.

But it is controversially moving them to James Madison High School, which confirmed it was being used as a "temporary overnight respite center" and would be closed as a result on Wednesday -- with students being forced to "pivot" to remote learning as a result.

Paul Mauro: NYC Mayor Adams, Biden not 'seeing eye to eye' on migrants Video

