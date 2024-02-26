Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Secretive New York City restaurant posts humorous rules for customers to follow or they 'get 86'd'

Frog Club, located at 86 Bedford St., had its grand opening on February 14

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
One of New York City’s newest restaurants has taken a firm stance against bathroom selfies and false birthday claims in its amusing list of customer policies.

Self-described as "the New Yorkiest room in New York," the Frog Club, which opened on Feb. 14, has been largely closed off to the public eye aside from a few photos on its Instagram account. The restaurant itself appears nondescript with only a small sign out front alerting customers to the location on 86 Bedford St. 

This is because of Frog Club’s policy of prohibiting people from taking photos inside and requiring customers to cover the lenses of their phones to enter. However, photos, including "bathroom selfies," are only one of the 10 "Ways to Get 86’d," according to the restaurant.

The Frog Clubs "Ways to Get 86d" list

The Frog Club posted the list on its Instagram account. (Frog Club Instagram)

Some items included general restaurant etiquette, such as "No call, no showing for a reservation," "canceling a reservation more than thrice" and "being rude or inappropriate to our team, especially Tony." Others were more cheeky, such as 
"Touching the memorabilia, thinking about touching the memorabilia," "requesting a free meal" and "lying about it being your birthday."

The final item on the list was "kissing the Chef without her consent." This is in reference to the menu offering a "Kiss the Chef" option to kiss chef and owner Liz Johnson for $1000. According to the New York Times, one customer took Johnson up on that offer and paid for a kiss on the cheek.

Frog Club staff

Frog Club has largely kept images of the inside of its restaurant hidden. (Screenshot)

"It was sweet," one server said. "She was blushing."

Though little has been seen of the restaurant’s interior, the New York Times and other reviewers described it as covered with several murals of frogs and hundreds of plates suspended from the ceiling "as if in an exploded museum."

"With its antic amphibian murals by the illustrator Normandie Syken, and its buttery lobster pierogies, the restaurant teeters between haute speakeasy and fun-house spectacle," The Times wrote.

The Frog Club in NYC

The Frog Club opened in New York City on Feb. 14. (Google Earth)

The menu is primarily made up of American cuisine such as hamburgers and sidewinder fries but also includes more elaborate options like bacon-wrapped filet mignon, lobster pierogies, frog legs, spinach souffle and "Frog Princess Cake."

Fox News Digital reached out to Frog Club for a comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

