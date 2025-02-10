DOJ moves to dismiss federal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams

FIRST ON FOX: The Justice Department is moving to dismiss federal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Fox News has learned.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove sent a letter to the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York on Monday instructing SDNY to drop the federal case against Adams and dismiss it without prejudice.

Adams was indicted in September on charges including bribery, soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, wire fraud and conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Fox News obtained the memo Bove penned to the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York titled: "Dismissal Without Prejudice of Prosecution of Mayor Eric Adams."

"You are directed, as authorized by the Attorney General, to dismiss the pending charges in United States v. Adams…as soon as is practicable, subject to the following conditions: the defendant must agree in writing to dismissal without prejudice; the defendant must agree in writing that he is not a prevailing party under the Hyde Amendment…and the matter shall be reviewed by the confirmed U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, following the November 2025 mayoral election, based on consideration of all relevant factors," Bove wrote in a memo.

"The Justice Department has reached this conclusion without assessing the strength of the evidence or the legal theories on which the case is based, which are issues on which we defer to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at this time," Bove continued.

Sources told Fox News that the case needs to be dismissed because the process was tainted against Adams.

Sources also said that top officials at the Justice Department believe that the case needs to be dropped so that Adams can continue efforts to stop illegal immigration in the city.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.