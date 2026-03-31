New ‘Supergirl’ star braces for backlash, believing women face scrutiny for 'simply existing' in franchises

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"Supergirl" star Milly Alcock said she’s bracing for public backlash ahead of the film’s June premiere because women in fan-favorite franchises often face scrutiny for "simply existing."

In a Vanity Fair article released alongside the film’s latest trailer, Alcock discussed the pressure of helming a beloved DC property. She said her time on "House of the Dragon," the "Game of Thrones" spinoff that launched her career, helped prepare her for the intense spotlight.

"It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on," Alcock said of her experience across both fan-heavy franchises.

"We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies," she added.

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Alcock said she’s been having "crazy dreams" about standing before a tsunami, which she links to fears about leading a major superhero film. Despite her concerns, Alcock said audience reactions are out of her hands.

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"Of course I’m scared," said Alcock. "Of course I want people to like me and the movie. But ultimately, it’s out of my control."

The latest "Supergirl" trailer has already racked up nearly 2 million views on YouTube within its first three hours. It features a cameo by actor David Corenswet, who starred alongside Alcock in the latest "Superman" film.

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Alcock noted that after appearing in the smash-hit "House of the Dragon," she initially swore she’d never act in another large franchise. That changed after she was unemployed for nearly a year and feared her career was "over at 22."

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Alcock said she "bullied" herself into auditioning for "Supergirl" and ended up bagging the part. She also responded to criticism from veteran directors, including Martin Scorsese, who have expressed dislike of the superhero genre.

"Whenever a new wave comes along, there’s going to be criticism towards it," said Alcock, adding, "Not every film is for everyone. The beauty of art is that you can be selective about your taste."

Alcock is originally from Australia and appeared in the 2025 Netflix miniseries "Sirens." She joined the "Game of Thrones" universe as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the debut season of "House of the Dragon." "Supergirl" is set to hit theaters this June.