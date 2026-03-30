Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider' injury brings production to a screeching halt

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Sophie Turner — who is gearing up to portray Lara Croft in the live-action series "Tomb Raider" — suffered an on-set injury, prompting production on the series to halt.

"Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury," a representative for Amazon MGM Studios told Fox News Digital in a statement. "As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible."

While it's been reported that the production shutdown could last at least a month, or possibly up to six months, Fox News Digital has learned it could be as little as two weeks.

SOPHIE TURNER STUNS FANS WITH RIPPED LARA CROFT TRANSFORMATION IN 'TOMB RAIDER' FIRST LOOK PHOTO

Earlier this year, Turner opened up about the intense training she went through to gear up for her role as Croft during an appearance on SiriusXM’s " The Julia Cunningham Show ."

After Cunningham asked Turner what her training regimen looked like, the "Game of Thrones" alum made a surprising admission.

SOPHIE TURNER TRAINS 'EIGHT HOURS A DAY, FIVE DAYS A WEEK' FOR INTENSE 'TOMB RAIDER' ROLE PREPARATION

"We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February last year of training, so it's been a lot," Turner said.

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"What do you think was the most surprising thing that you've learned about your body when doing that?" Cunningham asked.

"I've learned I have a perpetual back problem, but I also realized that it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape," Turner admitted. "That's what I've learned."

A few days after her podcast appearance, Prime Video dropped a first look at Turner as Lara Croft and sparked an intense fan reaction.

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"My God… she looks like she stepped out of the games," one user wrote on X.

"Sophie Turner as Lara Croft is genuinely so striking," another wrote. "I’ve got full faith this adaptation at Prime Video is going to be REALLY up my alley. I just can’t get over how phenomenal she looks."

"OH MY GOD! SHE LOOKS PERFECT! I didn't expected they would go with a look so classic!" one user commented on Instagram.