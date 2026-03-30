Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider' injury brings production to a screeching halt

Production on the series has paused to allow Turner to recover

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s custody battle has 'no middle ground' Video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s custody battle has 'no middle ground'

Celebrity divorce attorney Christopher C. Melcher explained the complex Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophie Turner — who is gearing up to portray Lara Croft in the live-action series "Tomb Raider" — suffered an on-set injury, prompting production on the series to halt. 

"Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury," a representative for Amazon MGM Studios told Fox News Digital in a statement. "As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible."

While it's been reported that the production shutdown could last at least a month, or possibly up to six months, Fox News Digital has learned it could be as little as two weeks.

SOPHIE TURNER STUNS FANS WITH RIPPED LARA CROFT TRANSFORMATION IN 'TOMB RAIDER' FIRST LOOK PHOTO

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner suffered an injury which caused production on "Tomb Raider" to come to a halt.  (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Turner opened up about the intense training she went through to gear up for her role as Croft during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Julia Cunningham Show." 

After Cunningham asked Turner what her training regimen looked like, the "Game of Thrones" alum made a surprising admission.

SOPHIE TURNER TRAINS 'EIGHT HOURS A DAY, FIVE DAYS A WEEK' FOR INTENSE 'TOMB RAIDER' ROLE PREPARATION

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner, as Lara Croft, trained eight hours a day, five days a week to prepare for her role in "Tomb Raider." (Getty Images/Jay Maidment for Prime Video)

"We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February last year of training, so it's been a lot," Turner said. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"What do you think was the most surprising thing that you've learned about your body when doing that?" Cunningham asked. 

"I've learned I have a perpetual back problem, but I also realized that it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape," Turner admitted. "That's what I've learned."

Turner wore a white mini dress with fringe to the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

Turner said it has taken her "months and months" to get into shape.  (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar UK)

A few days after her podcast appearance, Prime Video dropped a first look at Turner as Lara Croft and sparked an intense fan reaction.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"My God… she looks like she stepped out of the games," one user wrote on X. 

"Sophie Turner as Lara Croft is genuinely so striking," another wrote. "I’ve got full faith this adaptation at Prime Video is going to be REALLY up my alley. I just can’t get over how phenomenal she looks."

"OH MY GOD! SHE LOOKS PERFECT! I didn't expected they would go with a look so classic!" one user commented on Instagram. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue