New Jersey school district hires retired police officers to protect schools: 'Every parent agrees with this'

A New Jersey school district is taking extra measures to protect students in the classroom by hiring retired police officers to secure schools.

Middletown School District parent Jocelyn Gottschalk joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how parents have rallied around the idea in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead last month.

"It gives me more peace of mind," Gottschalk told co-host Todd Piro. "I'm not still not 100% confident… that things are going to be smooth, but it gives me enough confidence that I feel comfortable sending my kids to school now."

"I second-guessed sending my kids to school after the tragedy, quite frankly, and I did," she continued. "I feel better that I did now that this decision has been made."

Gottschalk, who is a mother of three, said she has not met anyone who disagrees with the new policy as the nationwide debate surrounding school safety continues.

"I feel like this is a subject that everyone is on board with," Gottschalk said. "I have yet to come into contact with someone from Middletown at the softball fields or the hockey rink that doesn't agree with this policy."

"I think every parent thinks that this should be done," she continued.

Gottchalk expressed her hope over the move, and the precedent it could set for other school districts around the country.

"We have security at sporting events, concerts, and we send our kids to school with no security after all of these things happening," Gottchalk said. "You think they would jump up, step in and… make the right decision for the safety of our kids."

"It just doesn't make sense to me, but I hope that this is a step forward and maybe other towns and boards will get involved and do the same," she continued.