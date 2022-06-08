Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

New Jersey school district hires retired police officers to protect schools: 'Every parent agrees with this'

The nationwide debate over school safety continued in wake of the Uvalde massacre

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
New Jersey school school board hires retired police officers to protect students Video

New Jersey school school board hires retired police officers to protect students

Middletown School District parent Jocelyn Gottschalk joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the effort to bolster security at schools.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey school district is taking extra measures to protect students in the classroom by hiring retired police officers to secure schools. 

Middletown School District parent Jocelyn Gottschalk joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how parents have rallied around the idea in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead last month. 

"It gives me more peace of mind," Gottschalk told co-host Todd Piro. "I'm not still not 100% confident… that things are going to be smooth, but it gives me enough confidence that I feel comfortable sending my kids to school now."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SAYS COUNTRY ON CUSP OF BIPARTISAN GUN REFORM AFTER UVALDE: ‘THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT’

"I second-guessed sending my kids to school after the tragedy, quite frankly, and I did," she continued. "I feel better that I did now that this decision has been made."

After meeting with President Joe Biden, Actor Matthew McConaughey talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

After meeting with President Joe Biden, Actor Matthew McConaughey talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 07, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Win McNamee)

Gottschalk, who is a mother of three, said she has not met anyone who disagrees with the new policy as the nationwide debate surrounding school safety continues. 

"I feel like this is a subject that everyone is on board with," Gottschalk said. "I have yet to come into contact with someone from Middletown at the softball fields or the hockey rink that doesn't agree with this policy."

"I think every parent thinks that this should be done," she continued. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former school resource officer on Uvalde, Texas shooting: 'Perimeter security is critically important' Video

Gottchalk expressed her hope over the move, and the precedent it could set for other school districts around the country

"We have security at sporting events, concerts, and we send our kids to school with no security after all of these things happening," Gottchalk said. "You think they would jump up, step in and… make the right decision for the safety of our kids."

"It just doesn't make sense to me, but I hope that this is a step forward and maybe other towns and boards will get involved and do the same," she continued. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.