New Hunter Biden audiotape 'not a good and healthy sign,' says Douglas Murray
77 minutes of leaked audio from Hunter Biden's laptop shows him bragging about influence
Author of "The War on the West" Douglas Murray responded to a leaked audio tape from Hunter Biden's laptop on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. Murray argued the family dynamics are "not a good and healthy sign" after Hunter was heard bragging about the power he had over his father.
DOUGLAS MURRAY: Hunter Biden bears out this thing that every monarchy knows. What do you do with the prince? The prince is always a problem. And it's particularly a problem if the prince is not going to get to the throne. How do you deal with a problem like Hunter Biden? This was clearly an issue in the family. He says in this leaked audio, I think my father's God. And the thing is, he's told me since the age of two that I'm God. He has this extraordinary mixture of incredible self-doubt, self-loathing, self-esteem, and extraordinary self-esteem to say, I can tell my father what to say and he'll say it. Whether you're in politics or not, a little princeling dauphin or not, that is not a good and healthy sign in a family.
