GOP chairman: Results show New Hampshire enthusiasm is with Trump, not Democrats

Highlighting “enthusiasm” for President Trump among voters in New Hampshire, the state's GOP chairman Stephen Stepanek on Wednesday laid out how the Republican Party will flip the state red this November.

“We're on our way to turning New Hampshire red again,” Stepanek told “America’s Newsroom.”

TRUMP DOUBLES OBAMA'S 2012 VOTE TOTAL IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, SIGNALING FIRED UP BASE

“We’re up at 90 percent of the vote in --we’re up at over 140,000 Republicans who voted and only 280,000 Democrats,” Stepanek said. “The enthusiasm in the Democratic side is not there the way it is on the Republican side."

Trump didn't have a serious challenger in the New Hampshire primary, but he still turned out enough voters to more than double former President Barack Obama's 2012 vote total in the state, indicating that the Republican base is all-in on Trump as he prepares to face the eventual Democratic nominee in a reelection battle this November.

“We had people on the ground since March of last year,” Stepanek said.

“We’re bringing back all of the Trump voters who did not participate in the [midterm elections] in 2018.”

With 87 percent of precincts reporting, Trump secured more than 120,000 votes in the Granite State. In 2012, Obama managed to get just 49,080 total votes in New Hampshire. The gap between the two presidents is likely to increase as more precincts report their totals Wednesday.

It follows a coordinated effort by the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign to drive up turnout for Trump in New Hampshire -- something the other incumbents didn't do. Trump himself revved up his supporters at a packed and fiery rally in Manchester, N.H., on Monday, the eve of the state's primary.

Stepanek said that there are 40,000-50,000 “hard-working, blue-collar” New Hampshire residents who are “entitled to vote but not registered to vote.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If we can create 20-30,000 new voters on top of activating all the voters from 2016, we win right across the board,” Stepanek said.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.