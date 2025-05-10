New DNC vice chair tells Maher Dems lost because they used $2 billion to tell voters Biden’s not ‘too old’

New Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday that the Democratic Party lost in 2024 because they paid two billion dollars to get voters not to believe their own eyes and ears.

Hogg, the 25-year-old progressive, who was elected to the position earlier this year, argued that his party lost voters among most demographics last November because they wanted voters to believe former President Biden was fine and that the economy was good, despite Americans seeing the opposite.

"People said to us that Joe Biden is too old, and they said that prices are too high. And we said with the power of two billion behind us, ‘No, he’s not,’ then ‘Yes, he is,’ and then, ‘No, they’re not. Look at this graph of the stock market,’" he said on the HBO talk show.

Prior to Hogg’s theory, Maher argued that wokeness was what prompted the loss. "It was more the woke stuff, wasn’t it? Isn’t that the strategy that Trump employed? Like, ‘She’s for they/them and he’s for you.’ That was the big ad that worked."

Hogg acknowledged the point but zoomed out, saying it was more about President Donald Trump showing voters that he heard their concerns, while Democratic leaders seemed to deny what their voters were really feeling.

"I think the reason why that worked though, Bill, is because people felt like they weren’t heard by us," he said.

After mentioning the party covering for Biden, or being in denial about prices, he declared, "If you tell people not to believe their eyes and their wallets, you’re going to lose them."

The progressive has taken heat from fellow Democratic figures since being elected to the vice chair position.

He made headlines last month for clashing with veteran Democratic strategist James Carville during an episode of journalist Tara Palmeri’s podcast. The two sparred over Hogg’s strategy of primarying older Democratic lawmakers in blue districts to make room for new Democratic leaders.

Carville criticized it as "abominable" and "jacka--ery of the highest level" for prioritizing pushing out Democrats over beating Republicans. Hogg shot back that the party is capable of both. Carville demanded Hogg focus on winning elections against the GOP.

Hogg insisted that the point of his strategy is to "win elections."

"It’s not to win an election in Queens which you don’t ever run against a Republican. It’s to help Democrats win elections."

The two ended up burying the hatchet, with Carville posting to X that the DNC "needs him," as he "fights" for the party.

Hogg’s strategy even ran afoul of new DNC Chair Ken Martin, who said in an April conference call, "I've said to him, if you want to challenge incumbents, you're more than free to do that, but just not as an officer of the DNC, because our job is to be neutral arbiters. We can't be both the referee and also the player at the same time."

