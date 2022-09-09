Ned Ryun says Republicans need to find a 'backbone' and start 'swinging back' against anti-Trump rhetoric

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Majority founder and CEO Ned Ryun weighed in on President Biden's anti-MAGA Republican rhetoric on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NED RYUN: The first thing is Republicans in D.C. should probably stop despising their base. And then the next step is they should stop being afraid of the corporate propagandists and the semi-senile person in the White House and go on the attack and actually define what is extreme. What is extreme is to actually butcher babies up to the moment of birth.

What's extreme is to actually allow millions of illegal aliens in, destroying our border and destroying the idea of national sovereignty. What's extreme is to actually let people advance the idea that somehow mutilating underaged children is perfectly normal. What's also extreme is to allow hardened criminals back onto the streets so they can kill again.

