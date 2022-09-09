Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ned Ryun says Republicans need to find a 'backbone' and start 'swinging back' against anti-Trump rhetoric

Ned Ryun called on Republicans to stop cowering and actually represent the GOP

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ned Ryun: This is what's really extreme Video

Ned Ryun: This is what's really extreme

American Majority founder and CEO Ned Ryun breaks down two steps Republican lawmakers can take to 'actually represent' the Republican Party on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Majority founder and CEO Ned Ryun weighed in on President Biden's anti-MAGA Republican rhetoric on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NED RYUN: The first thing is Republicans in D.C. should probably stop despising their base. And then the next step is they should stop being afraid of the corporate propagandists and the semi-senile person in the White House and go on the attack and actually define what is extreme. What is extreme is to actually butcher babies up to the moment of birth. 

MCCARTHY SAYS BIDEN ‘VILIFIED’ AMERICANS, HITS DEMS ON INFLATION, IMMIGRATION AND MORE IN CAMPAIGN SPEECH

What's extreme is to actually allow millions of illegal aliens in, destroying our border and destroying the idea of national sovereignty. What's extreme is to actually let people advance the idea that somehow mutilating underaged children is perfectly normal. What's also extreme is to allow hardened criminals back onto the streets so they can kill again.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL VIEW INTERVIEWS:

Why aren't Republicans fighting back? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.