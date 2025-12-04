Nearly 40% of young Americans say political violence can be justified in certain situations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 4 out of 10 young people believe political violence can be acceptable in certain situations, according to a new poll from Harvard University’s Kennedy School.

The 2025 Harvard Youth Poll, released Thursday, surveyed more than 2,000 young people aged 18 to 29 across the country about politics, their outlook on America and their views on political violence.

While most respondents said political violence is never acceptable, 39% said there are circumstances when it may be justified in at least one scenario.

"Gen Z is headed down a path that could threaten the future stability of American democracy and society," said Jordan Schwartz, student chair of the Harvard Public Opinion Project.

"This is a five-alarm fire, and we need to act now if we hope to restore young people's faith in politics, America and each other."

According to the findings, 28% of respondents said political violence could be justified when the "government violates individual rights," 12% said when "election outcomes are fraudulent" and 11% pointed to situations in which someone promotes extremist beliefs.

Other scenarios included instances in which another person encourages violence or when "peaceful protests fail to accomplish their goals."

A majority — 56% — said political violence is unacceptable under any circumstances, the Crimson reported.

Researchers said openness to political violence was driven by economic hardships, declining trust in institutions and rising social alienation among young people.

The poll was conducted shortly after the assassination of activist Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University.

The Harvard Crimson reported this was the first time the Youth Poll included this question.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA at age 18, launching a movement aimed at promoting conservative values among young Americans. His Sept. 10 killing has renewed discussions about political violence in the country.

Leaders from both parties have faced serious threats, including two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump in 2024 and an arson attack at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home.